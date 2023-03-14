Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Update

Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 444,100 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 504,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

WDPSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61.

Warehouses De Pauw SA is real estate investment trust. It engages in the development, and lease of logistic and semi-industrial real estate properties. The firm offers storage and distribution facilities for logistics, industrial, and production purposes. It operates through the following geographical segments: Belgium, Netherlands, France, and Romania.

