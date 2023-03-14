Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 701 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 221.0% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 2,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 60,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 84.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.55.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.16. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

