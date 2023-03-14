Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $35,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

