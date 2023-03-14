William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 0.7 %

BBCP has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.25 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $401.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 912,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 115,650 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,335,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,880,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

