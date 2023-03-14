William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.13.

NYSE MTN opened at $216.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $273.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.07 and its 200 day moving average is $236.96.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

