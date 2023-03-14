William Blair Comments on ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.22 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

