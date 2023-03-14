Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $43,425,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $3,699,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $51,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.5 %

WTW opened at $227.49 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

