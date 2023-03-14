Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,729 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XNCR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $127,847.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $127,847.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Celia Eckert sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $77,356.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $708,846 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

