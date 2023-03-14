Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $114.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Xylem Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

