Yum! Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

YUM stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.