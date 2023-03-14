Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $10.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.89. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $216.80 on Monday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.99 and its 200 day moving average is $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

