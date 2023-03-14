Zacks Research Comments on EOG Resources, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta expects that the energy exploration company will earn $10.37 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.74 per share.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $109.10 on Monday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.