Zacks Small Cap Comments on electroCore, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of electroCore in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.75). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for electroCore’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

ECOR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $3.61 on Monday. electroCore has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 389,946 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

