ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

