10,900 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 862,220 shares of company stock worth $16,578,604. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

