120,856 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MP Materials

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.