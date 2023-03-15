13,264 Shares in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,911,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,114,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,598,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of EMBC opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

