13,414 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after acquiring an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 119,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

AVXL stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.75. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Jonestrading raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

