155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) to Release Earnings on Friday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.
155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance
155675 has a 1 year low of C$49.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.32.
About 155675 (BLD.TO)
Further Reading
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.