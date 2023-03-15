161,838 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000. Roblox comprises about 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 33.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Roblox by 26.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Roblox by 182,355.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 78,413 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,761. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

RBLX stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

