1,842 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

