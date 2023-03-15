1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

1st Source Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,163,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in 1st Source by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,572,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 913.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 83,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1st Source by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 54,383 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.