2,085 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $5,264,040. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

