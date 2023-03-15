34,515 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

