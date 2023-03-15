451,665 Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 408,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 133,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Price Performance

NASDAQ LEGA opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.69.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.