51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of COE opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

