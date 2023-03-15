65,950 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

