Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $28.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 4.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

