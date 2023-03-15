AC Immune (ACIU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

AC Immune Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in AC Immune by 720.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AC Immune by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Stories

