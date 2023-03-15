Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips Sells 155,635 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,601 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $5,160.60.

On Friday, January 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,408 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $5,801.52.

AXDX opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

