ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 541.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

ACSAF opened at C$29.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.34. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of C$21.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

