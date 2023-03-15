Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.92. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Stories

