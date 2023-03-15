Acutus Medical (AFIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Acutus Medical to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.95. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

Institutional Trading of Acutus Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,578 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

