adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on adidas from €100.00 ($107.53) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 13.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.98. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

