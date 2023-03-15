Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Update

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,312,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Adit EdTech Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE ADEX opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.