Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 41,331 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 180,056 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 85,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

