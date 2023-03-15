Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 7,139 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $157.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

