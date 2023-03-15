Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,696 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $292.46 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

