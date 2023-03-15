Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

