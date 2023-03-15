Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $12.75 Million Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Utz Brands worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 226.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,868,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,658 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 32,495.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 485,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 484,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 43.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,503,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 458,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Utz Brands Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,711.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

Recommended Stories

