Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $13.93 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,938 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
