Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,928,000 after buying an additional 343,564 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $215.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.75 and its 200-day moving average is $234.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

