Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,791 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.