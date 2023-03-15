Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 76,469 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,469 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSBD. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

GSBD opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 339.62%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

