Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

