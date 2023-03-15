Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 33.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pool by 27.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,766,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Pool by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pool by 41.0% in the second quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 69,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $350.64 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

