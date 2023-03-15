Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,586 shares of company stock worth $5,123,746. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

