Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

