Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 2,078 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,760 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after buying an additional 290,494 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 20.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 109,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

SouthState Stock Up 9.2 %

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $66.56 and a one year high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

SouthState Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

