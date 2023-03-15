Advisory Research Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 57,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $632.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $263.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.68.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.